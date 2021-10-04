City of Redmond to host third free PPE drive-up distribution for small businesses

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Oct. 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the City of Redmond will host its third free PPE drive-up and pick-up event at City Hall, 411 SW 9th Street.

Business owners or their representatives are encouraged to get supplies to help keep staff and customers safe. Supplies include masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, thermometers, gloves, and wipes.

The event is part of the city’s Redmond Rallies COVID response effort, created in early 2020. The project, led by the City of Redmond in collaboration with local partners, has helped connect businesses to pandemic information and resources.

Since its inception, Redmond Rallies has distributed more than 350,000 units of PPE to more than 400 businesses, helping protect more than 3,500 employees. Additionally, $630,000 in grant funding and debt relief has been provided to more than 100 businesses.

“The Redmond Rallies effort is about ensuring our businesses have access to the tools to protect themselves throughout the pandemic. We will continue to make supplies available to help businesses operate in a safe manner,” said Chuck Arnold, Redmond Urban Renewal Manager.

For more information contact Chuck Arnold, Urban Renewal Program Manager at (541) 923-7761. Businesses may pre-order for expedited pick-up. Email Chuck.Arnold@Redmond.Oregon.gov with a supply request by Thursday, Oct. 7 and it will be ready for speedy pick-up during the event on Monday.