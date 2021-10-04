Redmond School District cancels 3 bus routes after 7 drivers call out sick

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District canceled three bus routes for students Monday morning due to seven bus drivers calling in sick, an unusually high number, officials said.

This is the first time this school year that school bus routes were canceled due to low staff availability, the district said.

Like many many counterparts around the state and nation, the school district is currently facing a bus driver shortage.

But district spokeswoman Sheila Miller said having that many staff members call in sick was unusual.

Concerned parents reached out to NewsChannel 21 fearing bus drivers could be staging a protest against the vaccination mandate, which has a deadline of October 18th. NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano will speak with the Redmond School District to address those concerns and see how they have been working around fewer bus drivers.