City of Redmond sets virtual open house on planned Wetlands Complex project

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The City of Redmond has invited the community to participate in a virtual open house to learn about Redmond’s planned Wetlands Complex.

The Redmond Wetlands Complex will expands the city’s existing wastewater treatment facility, located at 5801 Northwest Way, utilizing ponds and wetlands engineered to treat effluent while creating habitat for plants, wildlife, and community recreational opportunities. The open house will be hosted online via Zoom on Thursday, October 21, from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

The open house will include information about the project design, timeline, and opportunities for the community to share feedback on the city’s plans to address growth and transition to a more environmentally sustainable treatment methodology.

Redmond has experienced significant growth since the installation of its current wastewater treatment facility in 1978. This growth is projected to continue, with Redmond’s population reaching 54,000 by 2045. The city’s current system can process and treat 2.8 million gallons per day; the system will need to increase capacity to 4.6 million gallons per day to accommodate the projected growth.

“The Redmond Wetlands Complex is an exciting opportunity to meet Redmond’s growing needs in a cost-effective and sustainable manner. The environmentally friendly treatment system will also create new opportunities to experience nature and view wildlife in our community,” said Ryan Kirchner, Redmond Wastewater Division Manager.

The city is underway with the preliminary design phase of the development of the Redmond Wetlands Complex. The final design is expected to be completed in December 2022, with construction beginning in February 2023.

City and project staff will be available during event for questions. To send questions before the virtual open house or for more information on the project, visit www.RedmondWetlandsComplex.com or call 541-504-5083.

The Zoom link and a step-by-step guide on how to participate are available at www.RedmondWetlandsComplex.com.