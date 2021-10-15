COVID-19 vaccines offered at Redmond Airport pop-up clinic on Fridays this month

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Medical Teams International to offer a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the Redmond Airport. Clinic hours at the airport are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Fridays through October.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. No appointment, no insurance, and no ID needed. Ages 12+ welcome, but 12- to 14-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please bring your vaccination card from your first dose if you are coming for a second or booster dose.

Vaccine type: Pfizer first and second doses, Moderna second doses, and limited quantities of Pfizer booster dose vaccinations.

Eligibility: Open to anyone 12 or older. but 12 to 14-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

If you are looking for another vaccination location in Deschutes County, please visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine or call the COVID-19 hotline at 541-699-5109. The hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.