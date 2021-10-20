Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022
Has been held in Bend's Old Mill District; growth called for larger venue, organizers say
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After more than 20 years of winter celebrations in Bend's Old Mill District, a new and larger venue was announced Wednesday by Lay it Out Events for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest. The jam-packed, three-day festival of light, fire and ice will now be held at the expansive Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, in response to the substantial growth of the festival in recent years.
The 2022 Oregon WinterFest will be held over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18-20, 2022, and feature a wide variety of live music acts, artisans, and vendors of every kind from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of Oregonians and out-of-state visitors to Central Oregon for diverse cultural experiences unlike any other mid-winter event in the state.
“Central Oregon is a favorite destination during the winter, and we look forward to joining both locals and visitors for the 23rd annual WinterFest,” said Stephen Wymer, OnPoint Central Oregon Area Manager. “OnPoint is proud to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event that brings our community together to celebrate art, music and everything this unique region has to offer.”
The new venue will offer increased accessibility to guests of all ages and abilities who will stroll on paved and snow-cleared promenades through the many exhibits featured at the event. The new location also offers more opportunities to step out of the winter chill and into heated facilities throughout the Expo Center where artists, vendors and culinary experiences await discovery in the Wonderland Marketplace and Artist Market.
Outside in the clear open air of the High Desert, guests will explore sculptures made of fire, ice and light, visit the largest off-mountain rail jam in Oregon, and play at a STEM-based learning center for families hosted by OMSI and sponsored by Lonza. A 2022 royal court will entertain guests as they roam the land, enhancing the jolly and festive atmosphere of this rollicking winter festival.
“After a year away we are very excited to bring this event to life again at the Deschutes County Expo Center,” said Aaron Switzer, founder of Lay it Out Events. “The demand for this fun and unique winter experience in Oregon had simply grown to fairground-sized expectations.”
The event’s expansion is also an economic win for the region and especially Redmond, where leaders are heralding the event as a wonderful opportunity for local businesses to connect with out-of-region visitors and capture revenue during a difficult economic season.
“We welcome Oregon WinterFest guests to our community and invite them to take in all that our beautiful town has to offer,” said Redmond Mayor George Endicott. “This festival is a valuable economic shot in the arm for Redmond and a chance for everyone in Central Oregon to experience art and music, which we’re grateful is now right here at the Expo Center.”
Oregon Winterfest tickets on sale now at www.oregonwinterfest.com.
Comments
10 Comments
who wants to Drive to Redmond for 10 dollar warm beers in 10 oz. plastic cups? Bad Idea!
Theyre only warm for a minute or two L-O-L, first winter in Bend for you?
Bummer – we generally have family come from out of town for this event as Uber throughout the day – multiple days to enjoy. I guess we will find something else to do as it is not ideal or cost effective to drive or Uber each day to the fairgrounds. This does not bode well for safe, non drinking winter driving.
Makes us wish the area had a big boy bus system like the rest of the world
WinterFest has grown substantially because Bend has grown substantially. Move it out of Bend and attendance will plummet: I’ve been going to WinterFest for years but will not be making the trek to Redmond.
It’ll be great business for the Redmond Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff with the DUII racket. Nobody should go to this “festival”
As much as we love Winter Fest I’m glad it’s moving to Redmond. Now the traffic and drunken behavior can be someone else’s problem.It will have a different crowd, way less Bendites and way more tourists. Hopefully Brewfest will be moved there eventually as well.
Cue all the Westside whiners who think anything 1 mile outside of NWX is too far or Trump country LOL I will be attending Winterfest this year for sure to join all the down to Earth people who actually make Central Oregon an incredible place to live. Whiners can rest easy knowing they’ll be saving the planet by staying on the coveted Westside and not driving their Audis or Sprinter vans to Redmond.
So you think Central Oregon is “incredible” but you hate Bend?
Your envy of your betters is palatable.