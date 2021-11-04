Redmond Airport among 7 in Oregon getting American Rescue Plan funds to help concessions

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that more than $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be heading to airports in Medford, Eugene, Redmond, Newport, Klamath Falls, Lake County and Grant County to help them cover costs incurred during the pandemic and support rent and minimum annual guarantees for airport concessions.

“Each of these airports is a crucial part of a strong infrastructure that ensures Oregonians throughout our state can travel safely from point A to point B while also supporting robust local economies,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these seven airports have secured these ARPA dollars to help them weather the economic fallout of this public health crisis, and I’ll keep working to ensure airports statewide receive the resources they need to stay solid infrastructure assets.”

“Airports serve as central hubs for Oregon families to stay connected, and for businesses and industries to expand economic opportunities by shipping and receiving products,” said Merkley. “This ARPA funding will assist regional airports in the state with maintaining critical operations during this public health crisis. I will continue to fight for resources that enhance the safety and travel experience for all Oregonians.”

The $13.56 million from the ARPA legislation that Wyden and Merkley supported will be distributed as follows by the U.S. Department of Transportation:

$6,020,991 for the Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

$6,443,257 for the Mahlon Sweet Field Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

$510,724 for the Mahlon Sweet Field Airport for rent and minimum annual guarantees to large airport concessions located at primary airports.

$413,506 for the Roberts Field Airport for rent and minimum annual guarantees to large airport concessions located at primary airports.

$59,000 for the Newport Municipal Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

$59,000 for the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

$32,000 for the Lake County Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

$22,000 for the Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“These funds are critical to the continued recovery of our national airport system, severely impacted from the effects of the global pandemic,” said Eugene Airport Director Cathryn Stephens, A.A.E. “These grants will be used to ensure the continued safe and secure operation of EUG and to support our airport concessionaires weathering this storm with us. We are grateful for the continued support of our congressional delegation.”

“Redmond Municipal Airport is excited to accept and distribute these federal funds to small and large concessionaires at our airport,” said Zachary Bass, airport director at Redmond Municipal Airport. “During COVID, our concessions struggled with the decrease in air travel, and these funds will help keep great businesses and their employees at work servicing the flying public. Our largest recipient is a smaller family business that qualifies as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.”