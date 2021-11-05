Redmond’s Spirit Foundation seeks nonprofit applications for up to $10K donation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's Spirit Foundation is closing out the year by opening up a call for applications of donation requests up to $10,000. 501(c)3 organizations working with children, handicapped, elderly, or disadvantaged individuals in Redmond are eligible to apply. The awarded amount, to be granted before year's end, will be a donation of up to $10,000.

Email RedmondSpirit@gmail.com for an application or with any questions. The application period for non-profits is open between Friday and Dec. 5.

Following the application period, Redmond's Spirit Foundation donors will have an opportunity to review and make recommendations to the RSF Board.

Redmond's Spirit Foundation's mission is: Investing in programs, projects, practices and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive and thriving family friendly community.

Founded in 2018, Redmond's Spirit Foundation set a goal of 1,000 individuals contributing $100 per year. Donors recommend the programs and organizations they would like to support from a pool of applicants to the RSF Board.

The first round of donation distributions were held in 2019, which supported REACH, Beulha's Place, Every Child Central Oregon, and SMART. The second round of donations were distributed to Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, Camp Eagle Cap, and Central Oregon Autism Movement.

Redmond's Spirit Foundation founding Board Members: Bev Clarno, Mark Eberhard, Angela Boothroyd, Tim Moor, Wendie Every, John Duff, and David Foote.

If you would like to donate to Redmond Spirit Foundation, please mail a check to P.O. Box 1127, Redmond, OR 97756 or visit on www.facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation/ where you can find a donate button.