Redmond Economic Development awards first annual THRIVE Award to ‘Redmond Rallies’

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Economic Development, Inc. is pleased to announce the first annual THRIVE award winner, Redmond Rallies, a COVID-19 relief initiative created in 2020 by the City of Redmond and the Redmond Chamber & Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Founded in 2021, REDI’s new THRIVE award, sponsored by Columbia Bank, is bestowed upon an initiative, program, project, or partnership that has successfully elevated the business landscape and supported economic development in the Redmond community. Other nominees for this year’s award included NeighborImpact Child Care Advisor, Skyline Village and Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Learn & Play Child Care.

“We reviewed four projects that were considered ‘game changers’ in positively impacting Redmond’s progress and growth,” says Jon Stark, REDI Sr. Director. “While all four programs have made a difference for the Redmond community, one stood out above the rest.”

Redmond Rallies, a grassroots effort and collaboration between the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and CVB, was created for the purpose of supporting businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. To date, Redmond Rallies has distributed more than 350,000 units of protective equipment (PPE) to more than 400 businesses to help protect more than 3,500 employees. The project even went a step further and provided direct assistance distributing more than $630,000 in COVID-19 grant funding to 120 companies.

Debbie Butler and Brenda Turner from the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Chuck Arnold, Urban Renewal Program Manager for the City of Redmond, accepted the award at REDI’s 9th Annual Made in Redmond Tour held on October 8th, 2021.

Redmond Rallies continues its business support efforts, connecting businesses with state and local resources as they become available, as well as hosting regular drive-up PPE distribution events, ensuring businesses have access to the necessary tools to protect their employees and customers throughout the pandemic.

About Redmond Economic Development Inc. (REDI)

Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) is a private, non-profit corporation established in 1987 as a partnership between private business and the public sector to encourage economic development in the City of Redmond, Oregon. REDI’s Mission is to create prosperity through community and business development. rediinfo.com