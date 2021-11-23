Christmas reindeer are back at Coastal in Redmond this afternoon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Coastal has teamed up with Purina to bring Santa’s reindeer back to Redmond Tuesday afternoon.

The annual family-friendly event runs 2-6 p.m. at Coastal and is free and open to the public. Complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes will be served, and Santa will also be accompanying his reindeer for the four hour event.

“This is one of our most popular events, and we were heartbroken last year when we couldn’t bring the reindeer to local kids,” says Coastal President Lori McKinnon. “We are so excited to bring them back and hope this event will make everyone’s holiday merry and bright.”

When these reindeer aren’t working with Santa, they can be found at Timberview Farm, located in Springfield, Oregon.

More details can be found at CoastalCountry.com/about/events.

Coastal’s store is located at 3141 South Highway 97 in Redmond.