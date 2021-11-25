Redmond Turkey Trot kicks off people’s Thanksgiving holiday

5K and 10K race to support Bright Eyes and Bright Future non-profit

REDMOND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Turkey Trot had a big turnout Thanksgiving morning, with more than 1000 pumped up runners and walkers at Sam Johnson Park. This is it’s 5th annual event and the biggest one yet.

People that registered and paid for to enter the 5K and 10K race received a Hoodoo ski lift ticket, a t-shirt, and post-race pie. The Brace Place 1K kids race was free for kids ten years old and younger.

Misha Knea and her daughter said they had a blast.

“So I’m hoping to start a family tradition. This little girl likes to run with me, and so today was her first race,” Knea said.

John Roberts and Joe Sullivan said it was an awesome experience.

“Really enjoyed the race, Dry Canyon and Sam Johnson Park was a great venue to have it, and lots of people, lots of fun,” Roberts said.

But the race was more than just a reason for people to get out and about.

“We wanted to support the charity and Hoodoo, and yea what better way to burn some calories before the big meal of the day,” Roberts said.

The Turkey Trot supports Bright Eyes Bright Future, a non-profit organization that provides eye care for kids who don’t have access to it.

The Race Director, Krissy Hardy, said she loves that the event provides a way for friends and family to have fun while supporting a meaningful cause.

“But we did not expect the turnout that we had. We’re so excited that people wanted to come together and enjoy running and enjoy the holidays so we’ve had over 1300 people today and we just love that everyone’s here," Hardy said.

John Peckham, who is a graduate from Sisters High school and currently attends the University of Idaho as a Freshman, came in at first place. Fynn Anspaugh, a Senior at Ridgeview High school in Redmond, came in at second place.

Once knea, Sullivan, and Roberts crossed the finish line, they said they were looking forward to embracing the next best part of the holiday.

“Some food, some football, go bears,” Sullivan said.

“I'm going to spend time with family and yea, just enjoy the day and be thankful for what we have,” Knea said.