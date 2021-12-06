Redmond City Councilor Evelyn urging city to prepare for marijuana dispensaries

Wants workshop on 'proactive' steps if federal government passes legalization

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn is proposing a workshop early next year for the council to discuss and plan for the potential implementation of marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Even since Oregon legalized marijuana for recreational use for adults over the age of 21 in 2014, Redmond has still not allowed dispensaries within the city.

Redmond Mayor George Endicott cited the city code, established in 1989, requiring the city be compliant with local, state and federal regulations. Marijuana is not federally legal.

Endicott told NewsChannel 21 on Monday that when an expert was brought in to discuss the topic with the council about three months ago, legalization of marijuana at the federal level was not imminent.

But in Evelyn's agenda item for Tuesday night's special council meeting, states that Congress is moving closer to legalizing marijuana. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the MORE Act, which would remove federal penalties on marijuana and erase cannabis-related criminal records, in 2020 but the Senate has yet to act on any similar legalization legislation.

In his request for a February council discussion, Evelyn said he wanted the city and council "to be proactive in having a solid plan in place prior to the legalization of dispensaries."

"We briefly discussed 'time, place and manner,'" he wrote, "but we need to plan for its success, rather than its failure, as mentioned by a previous presenter to the City Council."

Councilor Ed Fitch told NewsChannel 21 he supports having dispensaries and access to marijuana within the city, but with some caveats, as he wouldn't support having dispensaries in downtown Redmond.

