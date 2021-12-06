Redmond DJ has more than $25,000 worth of equipment stolen from trailer

(Update: Adding video, comments from Redmond DJ)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Isai Escobar walked out of his apartment off Odem Medo Road in Redmond Sunday morning to find his trailer, filled with more than $25,000 worth of lights, microphones and other DJ equipment, missing.

Escobar is a DJ for his own business, Sonido Sandre Azteca.

Redmond police found the trailer abandoned North of Redmond early Monday, with all the equipment, which is uninsured, gone.

Escobar captured the theft on his security cameras, and said almost two months ago he saw people checking out the trailer late at night, but it was locked.

This past weekend, Escobar mistakenly left the front trailer hatch unlocked.

“I was tired, that Saturday I didn’t have a gig so I stayed home,” Escobar said. “I forgot yeah, I didn’t think about it. I've lived here for 8-9 years and nothing’s happened to me.”

Based on the time the trailer was stolen, and how comfortable the people pulled into the driveway were, he thinks he was being watched.

“I’m really scared of what’s going on,” Escobar said.

Escobar DJ’s events for the Latino Community Association and for parties all over Central Oregon and sometimes even in Portland and Washington.

He started his business 12 years ago with just two small speakers.

“I’m starting from the low, you know? Step by step,” Escobar said. “And now everything is gone.”

While losing the equipment is painful, losing the ability to entertain people is hurting him the most.

“That’s what I do. I like when people look happy, forgetting about the stress. Playing music so people get happy,” Escobar said, choking up. “I feel a little bad.”

Isia isn’t sure who stole his trailer, but he has a simple message for whoever did.

“I forgive you just, give me back my stuff,” Escobar said while holding back tears. “That’s all.”