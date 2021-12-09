Ridgeview HS in Redmond placed under lockdown; police on scene, building secured

(Update: Brief school district, police statements; students seen leaving building)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Ridgeview High School in southwest Redmond was placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon, a Redmond School District official confirmed.

Spokeswoman Sheila Miller said around 1 p.m. that the lockdown -- a security measure which means all exterior and interior doors are locked and students and staff shelter in place -- had been in place for just a few minutes, but she had no additional information.

About 1:35 p.m., the school district issued this statement:

"Ridgeview High School is currently in lockdown. Redmond Police are on the scene. We have secured the building and called all RVHS families to let them know. We ask that families do not come to the school site to pick up their students. We will release more information as soon as we can."

Redmond police later posted on their Facebook page that officers were on scene "investigating reports of suspicious activity. As a precaution, students and staff have been placed in lockdown."

Around 2:15 p.m., NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams tweeted that he "saw a couple of groups of students exit the east side" of the school.

Ridgeview High School on SW Elkhorn Avenue opened in 2012 and has over 1,000 students.

