Redmond police seek witnesses, info in July 2 fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

Redmond man struck on Highland Avenue died in mid-October of his injuries

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police investigators turned to the public Monday for any information that could help them find a driver who struck and fatally injured a Redmond man on Highland Avenue in early July, as well as information on the vehicle involved.

Police and fire medics responded shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, July 2nd to the area of Southwest Highland Avenue and 15th Street on a report that a man later identified as Cleland Weber, 54, of Redmond, had just been struck by a vehicle, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

Officers learned Weber had been crossing Highland Avenue from north to south near the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle heading west on Highland Avenue, Petersen said.

Weber was taken to St. Charles with injuries and died on Oct. 15 of complications from the injuries he’d sustained, the lieutenant said.

Redmond police are asking to hear from any witnesses or who has any information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash. They should contact the department through Deschutes County dispatchers at 541-693-6911m in reference to Redmond PD Case No. 21-16651.

No news release was done at the time of the crash or of Weber’s passing, Petersen said, adding that police are limiting information made public at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We have been working with the family and following up on investigative leads prior to sending out the press release,” he said. “We are at a point in the investigation where the public’s assistance could be invaluable for this case.”