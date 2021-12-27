Shepherd’s House to open daytime warming shelter in Redmond Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With very cold temperatures forecast this week, Shepherd’s House Ministries said Monday it will open a daytime warming shelter in Redmond from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday.

The daytime shelter will be located at 1350 S. Highway 97 in Redmond, a facility (former church and recent shelter) recently acquired by Shepherd’s House awaiting renovation in coming months.

"With extreme cold daytime temperatures forecast for these days, Shepherd’s House will provide a safe and warm space for people experiencing homelessness in Redmond," the announcement said, continuing in full below:

Extreme cold temperatures pose a risk to the health and life of persons living outside, specifically a risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Shepherd’s House is committed to feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.

Shepherd's House Redmond City Director Andrew Hoeksema says, “Our commitment to caring for our most vulnerable neighbors means going beyond overnight sheltering when extreme weather conditions demand it. As many of us in Central Oregon enjoy the holiday season, our unhoused neighbors are at significant risk in these very cold days. We will partner with Redmond community members to welcome them inside, offering simple food and safety as a way to care those who need it most.”

Shepherd’s House Ministries has partnered with Redmond churches to provide overnight Cold Weather Shelter since 2014. The overnight Cold Weather Shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and is hosted by Mountain View Fellowship Church Dec. 16-Feb. 15. A van will be used to transport guests between the overnight shelter and the daytime shelter.

Hoeksema said Shepherd's House acquired the building from Grace Gate Church, which merged with another church in Redmond.

CALL TO ACTION: Shepherd’s House will welcome volunteers on site at this daytime warming shelter, and also invites donations of prepared food or snacks as well as bottled water. Financial contributions are welcome at www.shepherdshouseministries.org.

