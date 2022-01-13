Redmond launches military member appreciation program; profiles to display on airport monitors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond has officially launched an Active Military Member Appreciation Program, modeled after successful programs in other Oregon cities, to feature profiles on display at the Redmond Airport.

In an effort to acknowledge and honor the active-duty military members and the Redmond families that support them, Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott successfully advocated to her colleagues on the council to create an appreciation program for the Redmond community.

This program is intended to provide an opportunity for friends and family members to recognize people in the Redmond community who are currently full-time active service members.

The City of Redmond invites all full-time active-duty service members and their family, friends, and colleagues to participate and celebrate their commitment to the United States Armed Services. These individuals will have their name, photo and service affiliation showcased on monitors inside the Redmond Municipal Airport Terminal, where nearly 1 million passengers come and go each year.

The Active Service Military Appreciation Program is intended to shine a light on those serving in any of the following branches of the military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, National Guard, and Navy. Honorees must have a current place of residence in Redmond, Oregon/the 97756 zip code, or have an immediate family member (parent, spouse, son, daughter, grandparents) residing in Redmond.

There is no cost to participate.

ELIGIBILITY:

Applicants must be:

• A Full Time Active Member of the U.S. Armed Forces or Full Time Reservist; and

• Lived in Redmond when they entered service; or

• Established Redmond as their home of record; or

• Have an immediate family member that currently live in the 97756 zip code.

To apply, or to learn more about the program visit http://www.flyrdm.com/?Active-Military-Appreciation-Program.

"Help us kick off this new program, submit a photo and complete the application today!" the city announcement said.