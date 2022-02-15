TSA hiring RDM full-, part-time security screening officers; virtual hiring event Wednesday

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Oregon is currently recruiting to hire full- and part-time security screening officers at the following airports:

· Portland International Airport

· Mahlon Sweet Eugene Airport

· Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport

· Redmond Municipal Airport

· Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (North Bend)

Like many employers in Oregon and across the country, hiring has been a challenge. However, TS said itA is aggressively recruiting and is ready to hire individuals to join the TSA Oregon team.

TSA will host a virtual hiring event tomorrow, Wednesday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interested applicants can learn more about the position, what it is like to work for TSA, the hourly rate and what is required to apply.

Here’s the link for more information and to register: https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/02-16/oregon-tso-recruiting-event Sign up today to be part of the virtual event on Wednesday.

As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired security screening officers $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.

Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) in Oregon are federal employees. Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k retirement plan. TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

After six months, TSOs are eligible for pay increases and those who work early mornings, evenings and Sundays receive a shift differential. Overtime opportunities, which are paid at time and a half, are frequently available.