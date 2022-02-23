Update on Obsidian Middle School lockdown: ‘No credible threats or injuries’

(Update; School district reports police find no credible threats, injuries)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Obsidian Middle School in southwest Redmond was placed under lockdown late Wednesday morning and secured by police, who officials said quickly confirmed there were "no credible threats or injuries" at the scene.

Families were asked to stay away from the school until the situation is resolved.

The lockdown, in which students and staff stay in place and all interior and exterior doors are locked, began around 11:30 a.m. and was still in place nearly an hour later, school district spokeswoman Sheila Miller said.

“The building is secure,” she assured.

At about 12:20 p.m., the school district said in an update, "Police are on scene and confirm there are no credible threats or injuries to any students or staff.

"Obsidian Middle School remains in lockdown as the investigation continues," the update continued. "The building is secure, and police are on scene. Families are asked to stay away from the school while police do their work. We will be in touch with more information as soon as we can."

The school on SW Obsidian Avenue has about 600 students.

The school district posted information on the lockdown on its Facebook page and phone messages went out to parents of students on the situation.

NewsChannel 21 has a reporter on the way to the scene and we will update as soon as possible.