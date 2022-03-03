Hayden Homes funds $10,000 in mini grants for 11 Redmond School District projects

REDMOND, Ore. -- Thanks to the generosity of Hayden Homes, the Redmond School District will fund a variety of school projects through mini grants, giving students greater learning opportunities.

This is the second year that Hayden Homes has handed out $10,000 in mini grants to teachers and staff around the district. Grant funding ranged from $250 to $2,000. This valuable partnership with Hayden Homes allows our educators to go the extra mile for their students.

The 2022 grants go to:

Obsidian Middle School art teacher Jennifer Moore, for a new kiln: $2,000.

Tumalo Community School fourth-grade teacher Autumn Curtis, for a fourth-grade trip to OMSI’s Camp Hancock: $2,000

Obsidian Middle School technology teacher Steve Randall, for soldering supplies to create a hands-on circuitry unit: $1,500

Ridgeview High School learning specialist Crista Kuehl, for window-washing supplies to create a job skills program: $1,000

Obsidian Middle School social studies teacher Linda Buck, for AVID field trips to Oregon college campuses: $1,000

Ridgeview High School lacrosse team’s Jessica Yozamp, for helmet recertification: $500

Terrebonne Community School third-grade teacher Tina Garcia, for science storyline supplies: $500

Redmond School District librarian Pia Alliende, for books from a visiting author: $500

Ridgeview High School assistant principal Amanda Haugan, for National Honors Society dues: $500

Ridgeview High School learning specialist & guitar club moderator Vince Giannini, for guitar strings, capos and tuners: $250

Obsidian Middle School math teacher Julie Bernardi, for the Rubik’s Cube Club: $250

We are so thankful for partners like Hayden Homes, who help the Redmond School District in its efforts to live up to its vision: Thriving Students. Engaged Community. Ready Graduates.