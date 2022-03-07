Hospice of Redmond, Redmond Senior Center partner for renewed veterans luncheons

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hospice of Redmond and the Redmond Senior Center are renewing their partnership to host lunches for veterans at the Senior Center, beginning March 16 and occurring the third Wednesday of each month thereafter.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two organizations partnered, inviting veterans to dine for free during congregate luncheons the third Wednesday of each month. Hospice of Redmond, as a National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization Level IV We Honor Veterans partner, is committed to supporting, serving, educating, and honoring veterans throughout the community.

“It will be great to be able to interact again, in person, with veterans and their families from Redmond. We’ve missed our regular community interactions over the past two years and are grateful to have this partnership with the Redmond Senior Center to serve veterans free meals again,” offered Jane McGuire, Hospice of Redmond Acting Executive Director.

During these lunches, the Senior Center invites veterans to join the camaraderie and community at congregate meals.

“As a veteran myself, these lunches are an extraordinary way to bring community members together with veterans who they normally may never interact with on a regular basis. Serving and supporting veterans in the community, especially older veterans, is extremely important to me, and I am overjoyed we can partner with Hospice of Redmond again to make this happen,” said Maureen Dooley, Redmond Senior Center Board President and United States Marine Corps veteran.

The Redmond Band of Brothers flag line will participate in this kick-off luncheon with a presentation of colors. Lunch begins at 12:00 pm, and while the meal is free to veterans, the Senior Center appreciates small donations to be able to sustain these meals, programs, and services for older adults in the community.

“We are overjoyed to be able to host these luncheons and partner with Hospice of Redmond again. It meant so much to us when we held these for our veteran community in the past, and we look forward to hosting everyone again,” said Todd Dickerson, Redmond Senior Center Executive Director.

Information regarding the congregate lunches at the Senior Center is available on redmondseniors.org, and anyone with questions regarding the lunches, membership, or programs available should contact the Senior Center.

*Hospice of Redmond is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, independent and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals in Central Oregon providing compassionate quality end of life care, bereavement support, transitions programs and community support. Learn more at www.hospiceofredmond.org

*The Redmond Senior Center was launched by volunteers over 70 years ago (1949) when the population in Redmond was less than 3000 residents. It continues to operate as the “hub” and sole resource in Redmond focused entirely on seniors. It is a stand-alone nonprofit solely supported by membership, public and private grants, businesses, occasional special events, donations, and countless volunteer resources. It does not receive tax revenues nor is it operated by the City of Redmond or the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District.

Oregon is recognized by Forbes as the 2nd best state to move to and Redmond the 2nd best city in Oregon for retirees; hence, the signal for accelerated growth in the number of seniors moving to the Redmond area. Currently, over 23% of Redmond’s population is 50 or older according to the last census. By 2025, the number of seniors in Redmond and adjoining areas (Eagle Crest, Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne, Powell Butte, Alfalfa, etc.) is expected to double.