Steve Curley named Redmond Economic Development Inc. director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Curley to its dedicated team, in the position of Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) director, effective March 23.

Steve will be responsible for REDI’s business retention/expansion and recruitment programs, which assist local companies in creating or retaining primary employment, thereby growing the local economy. He will also help with projects, initiatives and activities that directly or indirectly continue to make Redmond a friendly and competitive place in which to do business.

Throughout his career, Steve has held positions where he has specialized in assessing the needs of businesses and worked to develop strategies to help them operate effectively and efficiently. In his most recent position as Associate State Director, Oregon Small Business Development Center Network, he served as an operations specialist overseeing the network office staff and nineteen regionally located centers at seventeen community colleges and two universities.

Steve has lived in Central Oregon since 1985 and has tirelessly served the region through the various boards he’s served on, including the EDCO Board of Directors, the Deschutes County Fair Board, the U.S. Bank – Central & Eastern Oregon Region Advisory Board, the Oregon Business Development Corporation, the Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, to name a few.

Jon Stark, EDCO’s Interim CEO, stated “Hiring someone of Steve’s caliber, who brings with him such an in depth knowledge of business development and an incredible rolodex of local connections is a huge win for REDI and EDCO. We look forward to leveraging his experience in strategic planning, leading and developing teams and projects, and managing resources to help take the position and organizations to the next level”.

Steve holds a BS in Business Management from Linfield College in McMinnville, OR and an AS in Computer Science from Broome Community College, in Binghamton, New York.

“On behalf of the board of directors”, commented REDI Board President Alison Huycke, “We are thrilled to have Steve as part of the team. He has strong, relevant experience and we look forward to working closely with him. I’d like to personally thank BBSI and the hiring panel, which included City of Redmond Mayor George Endicott, Executive Committee members from the REDI Board of Directors and EDCO Staff for the time they dedicated to filling this important position.”

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses already located here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.