Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB recognizes accomplishments at awards banquet

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several awards, including Redmond Citizen of the Year and Redmond Business of the Year, were given out during the 38th Annual Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB’s Awards Banquet & Annual Meeting which was held Friday evening at Eagle Crest Convention Center.

This event recognizes the work and accomplishments of people, businesses, volunteers and sponsors in the Redmond area. The Banquet is also the annual meeting of members and stakeholders, giving the Redmond Chamber an opportunity to hear about the year’s accomplishments and the goals for 2021.

“This is our opportunity to thank our members and the community for an outstanding year,” said Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director. “This event gives the Redmond Chamber a chance to recognize those who personify the Redmond spirit while encouraging others to take their products, businesses, customer service and leadership to the next level.”

Along with recognizing all premier level members for the new year, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce unveiled award winners for in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year

Don DeLand

Redmond VFW

Business of the Year

AccuAir Heating and Cooling

Dave and Kristen Sale

New Business of the Year

SCP Redmond Hotel

Tobias Colvin

Customer Service Award

Willow Wild

Nichole Meagher

Community Impact Award

Roxia Thornton Todoroff

Deschutes Fair and Expo (retired)

Ambassador of the Year

Teri Jansen

Nominations for each category were accepted throughout December 2021. The Redmond Chamber Executive Board reviewed each nomination before selecting the finalists. “Once again, the selection process was not easy,” Sande said, “All nominations were deserving of recognition for the contributions they play in making Redmond the outstanding community it is.”

Besides the night’s honorees, attendees enjoyed the traditional “mad dash” to the individually decorated tables in anticipation of the giveaways and prizes. Multiple local businesses sponsor tables each year, which they decorate with a theme complemented by giveaways, games and prizes.