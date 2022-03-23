Endicott to give State of the City address at Central Oregon Business Expo and Job Fair luncheon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Mayor George Endicott will present his 2022 State of the City address at the US Bank Central Oregon Business Expo and Job Fair Luncheon. Hosted by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB, Wednesday, April 20, at the Deschutes Fair and Expo Center.

The State of the City address will review the achievements and challenges of 2021 and outline the mayor’s goals for the coming year.

This year’s event will host multiple business from the Central Oregon region, all offering up a day of networking and business displays. Get an inside look and have face to face conversation with the business leaders of our area to grow your business network or find new job openings and opportunities.

Luncheon Registration: The luncheon presentation will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m., is $22 per person and RSVPs are required. The luncheon kicks off the 24th Annual Central Oregon Business Expo and Job Fair, offering a full day of networking and information from local experts such as Work Source Oregon, and COCC’s Small Business Development Center. The Business Expo is FREE to attend!



To register for the State of the City Luncheon, go online to www.visitredmondoregon.com. For more information call the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB at 541-923-5191.