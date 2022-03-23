‘Redmond renaissance’: Historic buildings being repurposed, in modern ways

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bo Olson describes it as a "Redmond renaissance."

He and his business partner, Mitch Thisius, opened the Junction Roastery in late February.

The two moved into the Patrick Building, which was built in 1940 and served as the city’s hospital

“It's really cool, because we will have people come in here and say they were born here,” Olson said Wednesday.

And it's not just the Patrick Building that's gotten a facelift. The First Presbyterian Church, built in 1912, is now a pizzeria and the Old Redmond Hotel had an extensive, two-year renovation, reopening in 2019.

If you want to see more of Redmond's history that's still in place today, the city's Historic Landmarks Commission has a Heritage Walk Tour, and an electronic version as well.

