Family offers reward for info on Portland woman missing on drive to Redmond

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The family of a Portland woman missing since a drive to Redmond earlier this week is offering a $1,000 reward in hopes of more information to help find her.

Christina Barry, 46, a former Redmond resident, has been missing since Monday, a flyer distributed by the family online said.

In a Facebook post, her son, Johnathan Barry of Redmond, said his mother went missing around midnight that night and was last reported to be around Warm Springs, on her way to Redmond for an appointment. She was believed to be making the trip alone, and her son said it's one she makes frequently.

Barry told NewsChannel 21 on Friday the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has been investigating, while the family has been distributing a "missing and endangered" flyer, offering the $1,000 reward.

Christina Barry is 5-foot-4 and has tattoos of feathers on the back of her neck, flowers on the outside of her arms, and astrology symbols on her inner arm.

She last was seen driving a silver Nissan Versa with Oregon license plates 877 LVD.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee spoke with her son Friday to gather more details. She'll have a full report on KTVZ at five.