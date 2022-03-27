‘Redmond Quest’ historical fundraiser to support Saving Grace in Bend

The Central Oregon chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs is hosting a fundraiser to support the Bend nonprofit Saving Grace.

The fundraiser is a historical quest where historical female figures must be matched up with the historical landmarks in Redmond.

It is a driving quest (although many of the landmarks in town can be visited on foot), and open to individuals, as well as teams, with a small entry fee of $5 for individuals and $25 for teams (no limit on the number in a team)

People can bring their submissions to the event at Redmond Centennial Park on Saturday, April 30 between 1-3 PM.

To learn more about the fundraiser and access the entry form, click here.

You can also pick up an entry form from the Redmond Chamber.