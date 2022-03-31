NW Redmond ditch burn gets away when winds pick up; crews stop 3-acre grass fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A legal ditch burn in northwest Redmond got away when winds picked up Thursday afternoon, causing a grass fire that raced across three acres of pasture land before fire crews could stop it, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire, reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Canal Boulevard, near the BNSF Railway tracks, putting up tall flames and a large column of black smoke, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Crews arrived to find the wind-driven brushfire moving quickly across several pastures, Mooney said. Limited access and the gusty winds challenged crews, who eventually were able to make a quick stop and hold the fire to about three acres.

No injuries were reported and no damage to structures. All animals in the pasture were safely moved elsewhere, the fire marshal said.

The investigation found a landowner was burning a ditch when the winds increased, carrying the fire beyond their control.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue, Mooney said.

“Reminder, if you are planning to burn to first call 541-504-5035 to determine if burning is open,” Mooney said. “Those planning to burn are required to have on hand a shovel, garden hose or water truck to control any small fires that may get out of control.”