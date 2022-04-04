City of Redmond joins national water conservation challenge

High participation can bring prizes; new digital tool also available

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Mayor George Endicott is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a commitment to use water resources more wisely. During the month of April, Redmond residents can take a simple pledge to make every drop count at mywaterpledge.com.

NewsChannel 21's Jack Hirsh is speaking Monday with city Water Utilities Manager about the program and other city efforts to conserve water. His report is coming up at 5 on KTVZ.

Meanwhile, here's a news release the city issued on Monday about the effort:

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, run by the Wyland Foundation, encourages cities to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.

Residents of cities with the highest participation rates are entered to win various prizes, including $3,000 toward utility payments, gift cards, water saving fixtures and more. Residents can also nominate a local nonprofit to win a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

“As we experience a severe drought in Central Oregon, it is especially important that we each do what we can to preserve water," Endicott said. "The Wyland National Mayors Challenge for Water Conservation gives us the opportunity to do just that. Please join me in making every attempt to use our precious resource, water, wisely."

To participate, residents can go to mywaterpledge.com from April 1–30 to make a pledge to conserve water on behalf of the City of Redmond.

Conserving water is more critical than ever. Our region is still suffering from the effects of the hot and dry conditions last summer, and low snowpack over the winter is a sign that we will likely see similar conditions this year. By Redmond residents making a greater effort to conserve water, we can reduce pressure on our precious water resources.

Last year, residents from more than 2,000 cities across the nation pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by more than 3 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds, and prevent hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds.

The Challenge goes beyond short-term issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we manage our coasts, lakes, and rivers to reducing polluted runoff.

In support of the program, the foundation has also created a new digital tool called www.wylandfoundation.org/mywaterproject, which gives residents a unique way to do hands-on home, community, and workplace projects year-round in support of their city’s sustainability efforts. By doing one simple action for a day, a week or longer, Redmond residents can help the city earn bonus points towards up to $50,000 in prizes.

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation, with support from Toyota, U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company and the National League of Cities.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded in 1993, the Wyland Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects. Learn more at www.wylandfoundation.org.