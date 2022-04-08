Murdock Trust awards $350,000 grant to new Redmond community for foster families, seniors

Bridge Meadows opened last fall; funds will go toward building community building

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announced Friday it has granted $350,000 to help Oregon nonprofit Bridge Meadows build a new community in Redmond that will support children in foster care, foster families and supportive elders.

“We love to see organizations like Bridge Meadows bring a unique, community-minded approach to serve an identified need,” said Steve Moore, executive director of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “We could not be more excited to support their new project, which will help Bridge Meadows meet the growing needs of Central Oregon foster families.”

Here's the rest of the trust's announcement:

The grant to Bridge Meadows reflects the Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2017, the Murdock Trust has contributed more than $102 million through 492 grants to nonprofits serving communities in Oregon and more than $1.2 billion in grants to the Pacific Northwest region overall since opening its doors in 1975.

Bridge Meadows began in 2005 in North Portland with an intergenerational housing community that offers affordable apartments to seniors, youth in foster care and their families. The homes include intentional, trauma-informed design by Carleton Hart Architecture and built by Walsh Construction. Bridge Meadows opened a second community in Beaverton in 2017.

The new community in Redmond opened last fall. It is part of Hayden Homes, a single-family development with a multifamily requirement. Bridge Meadows filled that requirement. It will house approximately 80 residents – 35 former foster youth, 10 parents and 35 elders – on about two acres. The apartments for elders are full, and the foster family homes are about 30% full so far, according to Executive Director Dr. Derenda Schubert.

The Murdock Trust award is specifically supporting construction of the community building, which is a gathering place with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, meeting rooms for exercise classes, art classes and more, a community kitchen, large windows and a patio.

“The Hayden Homes community has been very welcoming. They keep asking, ‘When are the kids going to be here? When are the families going to be here?’” Schubert said. “We’re grateful to the Murdock Trust’s support to create a place where people can truly build community across generations that creates security and stability for children who have experienced trauma.”

About M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust

The Murdock Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest—Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington—that seek to strengthen the region’s educational, spiritual and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. Since its inception in 1975, the Trust has awarded more than 7,500 grants totaling more than $1.2 billion. For more information, find the Murdock Trust on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and on our website.