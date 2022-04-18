Redmond Fire & Rescue recipient of Girl Scouts generosity

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last Thursday, April 14th, Redmond Fire & Rescue was visited by the young ladies from Girl Scout Troop 11494. The troop selected Redmond Fire & Rescue to be the recipient of their generosity and donated Instant Pots, cookbooks and of course the coveted Girl Scout cookies, for each of their fire stations.

"Redmond Fire & Rescue would like to thank the girls of Troop 11494 for their most generous donation and are looking forward to putting the Instant Pots and recipes to great use," the fire department said. "Keep up the great work, girls!"