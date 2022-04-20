Redmond 6-year-old battling leukemia, in need of bone marrow donor

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Known for being spunky, silly and determined, Journey Marino is into what many 6-year-old girls enjoy. Just about everything she owns comes in her favorite colors, pink and purple.

Of course, she also identifies with a Disney princess. If you let her tell it, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty is the most royal of them all.

But unlike many children, the Redmond girl started battling leukemia at the age of 2. It wasn’t long until she returned to good health, but just recently, she relapsed and has lost a lot of her hair.

To keep her strong, she's taking various medications and wears a feeding tube so she doesn't continue to lose too much weight.

She is currently in need of a donor for a bone marrow transplant, and her family is asking for help.

NewsChannel21’s Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Journey’s mother, Jennifer Marino, to find out more about the little girl's and family's challenges, and how they are doing.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.