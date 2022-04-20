Redmond Airport runway closes for a month of paving; city will see more air traffic

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Wednesday, the main Runway 5-23 at Redmond Municipal Airport is closed for about a month for a paving project, which will increase air traffic over the city, officials said.

The closure allows the airport to complete a paving reconstruction project that is occurring on Taxiway Foxtrot, the airport said.

During the closure, aircraft will use the secondary runway, 11-29.

"This will lead to increased air traffic over Redmond," the announcement said.