Cyndi Ganfield named new Terrebonne Community School principal

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District announced Wednesday it has selected Cyndi Ganfield as the next principal of Terrebonne Community School.

Ganfield comes to the district with over 30 years of experience in the field of education. For the past eight years, Ganfield has been serving as the elementary principal at Cascade School District in Aumsville, Oregon.

Ganfield will take over as principal on July 1, replacing Trevor Flaherty, who has served as Terrebonne Community School’s principal since 2014.

“The Redmond School District is excited to bring Cyndi Ganfield onto our team,” Superintendent Charan Cline said. “She is an experienced and successful principal with a deep knowledge base of elementary education. We believe she is the right person to lead Terrebonne Community School into the future.”