Randi Viggiano named Ridgeview HS assistant principal/athletic director

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is pleased to announce it has selected Randi Viggiano as the next Assistant Principal/Athletic Director of Ridgeview High School.

Viggiano currently serves as school counselor for Ridgeview High School, a position she has held since 2017. She has also served as the head volleyball coach for Ridgeview since 2018. Viggiano began her career as school counselor at Culver Elementary in 2010 and then moved to Culver High School before joining the Ridgeview team.

“I have absolutely loved being a Raven and I am so excited for this next journey to continue supporting our amazing students and staff as we prepare our students for life after high school,” Viggiano said. “I look forward to strengthening our community partnerships, developing strong young leaders through athletics, and working with our staff to facilitate student success.”

Viggiano will take over as assistant principal/athletic director on July 1, replacing Sam Platt, who has served in that position since 2000. Platt will take over as principal at Tumalo Community School on July 1.

“We are excited to have Randi Viggiano join the leadership team at Ridgeview High School,” said Dr. Charan Cline. “She has been a widely respected member of the high school staff and we are looking forward to the energy she brings to the position.”