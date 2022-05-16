Redmond Collective Action sets final ‘Adopt a School’ of school year: Vern Patrick Elementary

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This will be the final program for the 2021-2022 school year. Watch for details of a summer school supply drive and the restart of the Adopt A School for the 2022-2023 school year!

Redmond Collective Action is asking Central Oregon residents to show their love and support and offer encouragement to the teachers, staff, and students by adopting a local school for a week!

Our next school is Vern Patrick Elementary! From May 16-20, show your support with the following ideas:

· Send cards of encouragement

· Donate to music, art, and ESL programs

· Donate craft supplies like stickers, colored/designed paper, glitter glue, googly eyes

· Donate art supplies like paint, brushes, and canvas

· Donate books for libraries, including books in foreign languages (especially Spanish)

· Donate school supplies like notebook paper, notebooks, binders, pens, pencils, erasers, facial tissues, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer

· Donate gift cards to local stores like Herringbone Books, Roundabout Books, Fred Meyer

Together, we can show that supporting our schools is supporting our COMMUNITY!

If you would like more information about Redmond Collective Action and its mission to act for human rights, inclusion, and equality, please email redmondcollectiveaction@gmail.com.