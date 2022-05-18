Redmond, Sunriver voters approve measures to fund new, larger public safety facilities

Both GO bond, Sunriver Public Safety 10 Yr. Levy passed

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond has won voter approval of its proposed new Public Safety Facility, as has the resort community of Sunriver.

Tuesday night's primary election results found Redmond's proposed $40 million bond was approved by a vote of 56% yes to 44% no votes.

The facility was proposed by the Redmond Police Department, which outlined its need for more space and various new systems.

The new building has a cost cap of $49 million, but the Redmond City Council already committed $9 million to the project, which makes the general obligation bond $40 million. Homeowners will pay $152 a year, based on the average assessed value of a home.

The Sunriver Service District is in the same fortunate -- and thankful -- position after Tuesday night's election results showed their 10-year local option levy passing handily, 70-30%/

The current Sunriver Police and Fire facilities do not meet code requirements for an “essential facility,” officials said in their information provided during the election.

A low-interest, tax-exempt loan will be pursued to service the debt over the 10 years of the levy. The financial impact to owners for this public safety improvement is $0.47 per $1,000 of tax assessed value. For a property owner in Sunriver with a taxable assessed property value of $400,000, this will be an additional $188 per year for the next 10 years.

Carly Keenan is meeting with representatives from both the Redmond Police Department and the Sunriver Service District to learn about the next steps and timeline. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.