Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of May 22-28

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 22-28.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Crack seal operations will be occurring at designated locations throughout the City thru Friday, May 27 ; activities may temporarily close roads, or disrupt lanes and intersections. Please obey traffic control flaggers and use caution or alternate routes. SW Black Butte Blvd from SW 6 th St to SW Canyon Dr SW Forest Ave from SW 6 th St to SW 7 th St SW 6 th St from SW Glacier Ave to Fred Meyer Entry SW 13 th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Indian Ave

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Wickiup Ave from SW 25th St to SW 27th St – Intermittent single lane closure thru Friday, May 27.

NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.