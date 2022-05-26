Skip to Content
Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of May 29-June 4

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 29-June 4.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt grinding by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Thursday, June 2

  • SW 12th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave
  • SW 17th St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr
  • SW 11th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
  • SW Metolius Pl from SW 33rd St to SW 31st St

Friday, June 3

  • SW Volcano Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st ST
  • SW Volcano Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd
  • SW Reindeer Ave from SW 19th St to SW Canyon Dr
  • SW 24th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave
  • SW Bentwood Dr from SW Reservoir Dr to SW 43rd St
  • SW 41st St from SW Bentwood Dr to End
  • SW Wickiup Ct from SW 41st St to End

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 
  • Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

