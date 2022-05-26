Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of May 29-June 4

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 29-June 4.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt grinding by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Thursday, June 2

SW 12 th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave

St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave SW 17 th St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr

St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr SW 11 th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd

St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd SW Metolius Pl from SW 33rd St to SW 31st St

Friday, June 3

SW Volcano Ave from SW 35 th St to SW 31 st ST

St to SW 31 ST SW Volcano Ave from SW 27 th St to SW Canal Blvd

St to SW Canal Blvd SW Reindeer Ave from SW 19 th St to SW Canyon Dr

St to SW Canyon Dr SW 24 th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave

St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave SW Bentwood Dr from SW Reservoir Dr to SW 43 rd St

St SW 41 st St from SW Bentwood Dr to End

St from SW Bentwood Dr to End SW Wickiup Ct from SW 41st St to End

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.