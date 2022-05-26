Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of May 29-June 4
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of May 29-June 4.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt grinding by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Thursday, June 2
- SW 12th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave
- SW 17th St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr
- SW 11th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
- SW Metolius Pl from SW 33rd St to SW 31st St
Friday, June 3
- SW Volcano Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st ST
- SW Volcano Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd
- SW Reindeer Ave from SW 19th St to SW Canyon Dr
- SW 24th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave
- SW Bentwood Dr from SW Reservoir Dr to SW 43rd St
- SW 41st St from SW Bentwood Dr to End
- SW Wickiup Ct from SW 41st St to End
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
