Redmond’s Centennial Park spray feature opens Friday for the summer season

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of Redmond’s favorite ways to beat the summer heat will once again open for public use in time for the holiday weekend.

The Centennial Park spray feature officially opens for the season Friday, May 27 and will operate 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day.

The City of Redmond is partnering with the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District to operate the kiosk at Centennial Park. This kiosk will offer basic snacks and amenities for park users (ice cream, water, soda).

City crews are also working to turn on all park drinking fountains. They have completed the fountains in the Dry Canyon and are scheduled to have the remaining park fountains running by Memorial Day.

For questions about city parks, amenities, and/or reservations please contact 541-504-2000 or visit online at www.redmondoregon.gov/Parks.