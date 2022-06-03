Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of June 5-11

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 5-11.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NW Northwest Way from NW Upas Ave to NW Spruce Ave – Single lane closure Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. NW Northwest Way from NW Upas Ave to NW Spruce Ave will be reduced to a single lane daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development. Please obey traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.

Tuesday, June 7 thru Friday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction, LLC for the City’s 2022 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Tuesday, June 7

NW King Way from NW Canal Blvd to W of RR Tracks

SW Cascade Ave from SW 35 th Ave to SW 32 nd Ave

Ave to SW 32 Ave NW Jackpine Ave from NW 19 th St to 15 th St

St to 15 St NW 28 th St from NW Elm Ave to NW Hemlock Ave

St from NW Elm Ave to NW Hemlock Ave SW 35 th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave

St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave SW Juniper Ave from SW 31 st St to SW 28 th St

St to SW 28 St SW 28th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Lava Ave

Wednesday, June 8

SW 31 st St from SW Xero Ave to SW Wickiup Ave

St from SW Xero Ave to SW Wickiup Ave SW Umatilla Ave from SW 35 th St to SW 34 th St

St to SW 34 St SW 35 th St from SW Antelope Ave SW 35 th Pl

St from SW Antelope Ave SW 35 Pl SW 41 st St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave

St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave SW 43 rd St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave

St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave SW Timber Ave from SW 49 th St to SW Summit Ave

St to SW Summit Ave SW Yew Ln from SW Cascade Vista Dr to SW 35 th Pl

Pl SW Summit Ave from SW 41 st St to SW 39 th Ave

St to SW 39 Ave SW 41 st St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave

St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave SW Reindeer Ave from SW 43 rd St to 4182 SW Reindeer Ave

St to 4182 SW Reindeer Ave SW Salmon Pl from SW 43 rd St to SW 41 st St

St to SW 41 St SW Xero Ave from SW 34th St to SW 31st St

Thursday, June 9

SW Volcano Way from SW 27 th St to SW 25 th St

St to SW 25 St SW 29 th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave

St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave SW 31 st St from SW Timber Ave to SW Salmon Ave

St from SW Timber Ave to SW Salmon Ave SW 33 rd St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave

St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave SW 34 th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave

St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave SW 25 th St from Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Ave

St from Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Ave SW 30 th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave

St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave SW 36 th St from SW Reindeer Ave to SW Quartz Ave

St from SW Reindeer Ave to SW Quartz Ave SW 31 st St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave

St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave SW 28th St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Umatilla Ave

Friday, June 10

SW 28 th St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Wickiup Ave

St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Wickiup Ave SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35 th St to SW 33 rd St

St to SW 33 St SW Obsidian Ave from SW 27 th St to SW 28 th St

St to SW 28 St SW Obsidian Ave from SW 31 st St to SW 28 th St

St to SW 28 St SW Obsidian Ave from SW 31 st St to SW 33 rd St

St to SW 33 St SW 16th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Obsidian Ave

Thursday, June 9 thru Friday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Thursday, June 9

SW 12 th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave

St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave SW 17 th St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr

St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr SW 11 th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd

St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd SW Metolius Pl from SW 33rd St to SW 31st St

Friday, June 10

SW Volcano Ave from SW 35 th St to SW 31 st ST

St to SW 31 ST SW Volcano Ave from SW 27 th St to SW Canal Blvd

St to SW Canal Blvd SW Reindeer Ave from SW 19 th St to SW Canyon Dr

St to SW Canyon Dr SW 24th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.