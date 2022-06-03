Skip to Content
Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of June 5-11

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 5-11.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • NW Northwest Way from NW Upas Ave to NW Spruce Ave – Single lane closure Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. NW Northwest Way from NW Upas Ave to NW Spruce Ave will be reduced to a single lane daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development.  Please obey traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.
  • Tuesday, June 7 thru Friday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction, LLC for the City’s 2022 Type III Slurry Seal Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Tuesday, June 7

  • NW King Way from NW Canal Blvd to W of RR Tracks
  • SW Cascade Ave from SW 35th Ave to SW 32nd Ave
  • NW Jackpine Ave from NW 19th St to 15th St
  • NW 28th St from NW Elm Ave to NW Hemlock Ave
  • SW 35th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave
  • SW Juniper Ave from SW 31st St to SW 28th St
  • SW 28th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Lava Ave

Wednesday, June 8

  • SW 31st St from SW Xero Ave to SW Wickiup Ave
  • SW Umatilla Ave from SW 35th St to SW 34th St
  • SW 35th St from SW Antelope Ave SW 35th Pl
  • SW 41st St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave
  • SW 43rd St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave
  • SW Timber Ave from SW 49th St to SW Summit Ave
  • SW Yew Ln from SW Cascade Vista Dr to SW 35th Pl
  • SW Summit Ave from SW 41st St to SW 39th Ave
  • SW 41st St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave
  • SW Reindeer Ave from SW 43rd St to 4182 SW Reindeer Ave
  • SW Salmon Pl from SW 43rd St to SW 41st St
  • SW Xero Ave from SW 34th St to SW 31st St

Thursday, June 9

  • SW Volcano Way from SW 27th St to SW 25th St
  • SW 29th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave
  • SW 31st St from SW Timber Ave to SW Salmon Ave
  • SW 33rd St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
  • SW 34th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
  • SW 25th St from Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Ave
  • SW 30th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave
  • SW 36th St from SW Reindeer Ave to SW Quartz Ave
  • SW 31st St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave
  • SW 28th St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Umatilla Ave

Friday, June 10

  • SW 28th St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Wickiup Ave
  • SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW 33rd St
  • SW Obsidian Ave from SW 27th St to SW 28th St
  • SW Obsidian Ave from SW 31st St to SW 28th St
  • SW Obsidian Ave from SW 31st St to SW 33rd St
  • SW 16th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
  • Thursday, June 9 thru Friday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Thursday, June 9

  • SW 12th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave
  • SW 17th St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr
  • SW 11th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
  • SW Metolius Pl from SW 33rd St to SW 31st St

Friday, June 10

  • SW Volcano Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st ST
  • SW Volcano Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd
  • SW Reindeer Ave from SW 19th St to SW Canyon Dr
  • SW 24th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. 
  • Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

