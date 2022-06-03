Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of June 5-11
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of June 5-11.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- NW Northwest Way from NW Upas Ave to NW Spruce Ave – Single lane closure Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. NW Northwest Way from NW Upas Ave to NW Spruce Ave will be reduced to a single lane daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for private development. Please obey traffic control flaggers and use caution in the area.
- Tuesday, June 7 thru Friday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application by Doolittle Construction, LLC for the City’s 2022 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Tuesday, June 7
- NW King Way from NW Canal Blvd to W of RR Tracks
- SW Cascade Ave from SW 35th Ave to SW 32nd Ave
- NW Jackpine Ave from NW 19th St to 15th St
- NW 28th St from NW Elm Ave to NW Hemlock Ave
- SW 35th St from SW Kalama Ave to SW Highland Ave
- SW Juniper Ave from SW 31st St to SW 28th St
- SW 28th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Lava Ave
Wednesday, June 8
- SW 31st St from SW Xero Ave to SW Wickiup Ave
- SW Umatilla Ave from SW 35th St to SW 34th St
- SW 35th St from SW Antelope Ave SW 35th Pl
- SW 41st St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave
- SW 43rd St from SW Majestic Ave to SW Salmon Ave
- SW Timber Ave from SW 49th St to SW Summit Ave
- SW Yew Ln from SW Cascade Vista Dr to SW 35th Pl
- SW Summit Ave from SW 41st St to SW 39th Ave
- SW 41st St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave
- SW Reindeer Ave from SW 43rd St to 4182 SW Reindeer Ave
- SW Salmon Pl from SW 43rd St to SW 41st St
- SW Xero Ave from SW 34th St to SW 31st St
Thursday, June 9
- SW Volcano Way from SW 27th St to SW 25th St
- SW 29th St from SW Salmon Ave to SW Reindeer Ave
- SW 31st St from SW Timber Ave to SW Salmon Ave
- SW 33rd St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
- SW 34th St from SW Pumice Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
- SW 25th St from Wickiup Ave to SW Volcano Ave
- SW 30th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave
- SW 36th St from SW Reindeer Ave to SW Quartz Ave
- SW 31st St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave
- SW 28th St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Umatilla Ave
Friday, June 10
- SW 28th St from SW Volcano Cir to SW Wickiup Ave
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW 33rd St
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 27th St to SW 28th St
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 31st St to SW 28th St
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 31st St to SW 33rd St
- SW 16th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Obsidian Ave
- Thursday, June 9 thru Friday, June 10, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Paving by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2022 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Thursday, June 9
- SW 12th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Newberry Ave
- SW 17th St from Highland Ave from SW Parkway Dr
- SW 11th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
- SW Metolius Pl from SW 33rd St to SW 31st St
Friday, June 10
- SW Volcano Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st ST
- SW Volcano Ave from SW 27th St to SW Canal Blvd
- SW Reindeer Ave from SW 19th St to SW Canyon Dr
- SW 24th St from SW Quartz Ave to SW Pumice Ave
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- NE Hemlock from Hwy 97 to NE 9th St – Westbound lane closed for construction thru Thursday, June 30.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
