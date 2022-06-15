Redmond home added to National Register of Historic Places, with guidance for more homes to follow

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two National Register applications from the city of Redmond, recommended by the Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation, have been accepted by the National Park Service and listed in the National Register of Historic Places as of June 6.

Historic Residential Resources of Redmond, Oregon, Multiple Property Document (MPD) is a cover document designed to facilitate the individual listing of historic Redmond residences in the National Register of Historic Places.

The MPD describes the settlement and residential development of Redmond from 1900 to 1970, and defines the types of associated residential properties such as single-family residences and their associated outbuildings, multi-family residences and their associated outbuildings and residential historic districts. The document then provides guidance on determining the eligibility of such properties for listing in the National Register.

Norman and Frances Swanson House, 327 NW Canyon Drive, Redmond, Oregon, is the first residential property successfully listed in the National Register through the Historic Residential Resources of Redmond Oregon MPD.

Built in 1966, the Swanson House is one of only a few Contemporary-style, single-family residences and associated outbuildings in Redmond.

Designed by the Eugene architectural firm of Balzhiser, Seder and Rhodes, the property is listed for its architectural design, highly reflective of the modernist architectural movement in the Pacific Northwest, characterized by its use of local, natural materials, low-pitched gable roof with broad overhanging eaves, have retained their location and setting integrity, historic associations, overall massing, low-pitched roof and natural materials, open floorplan, and extensive use of large windows as a means of blending interior and exterior living spaces.

The National Register is maintained by the National Park Service under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. More information about the National Register and recent Oregon listings are online at oregonheritage.org (listed under “Designate”).

Properties listed in the National Register are:

Recognized as significant to the nation, state, or community;

Considered in the planning of federal or federally-assisted projects;

Eligible for federal and state tax benefits;

Qualify for historic preservation grants when funds are available;

Eligible for leniency in meeting certain building code requirements;

Subject to local laws pertaining to the conservation and protection of historic resources.

National Register listing does not place any restrictions on a property at the state or federal level, unless property owners choose to participate in tax benefit or grant programs.