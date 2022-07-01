City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: July 3-16

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for July 3-16.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NW 6th St/NW Canal Blvd from NW Jackpine Ave to NE King Way – Lane closures beginning Monday, July 11 thru Friday, July 29. NW 6th St will be intermittently closed in sections as Deschutes County performs chip sealing operations for the City of Redmond. Local and business access will be available, please use caution and obey traffic control devices and/or flaggers.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

SW 6th St from SW Dogwood Ave to SW Forest Ave – Monday, July 4 from 7:00 a.m. thru 1:00 p.m., closed for the Fourth of July Parade. Please use detours or an alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt and manhole patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

