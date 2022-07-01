Redmond Fire & Rescue hiring 8-11 firefighter paramedics

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue said Friday it is currently accepting applications for the immediate hiring of 8 -11 entry-level or lateral firefighter paramedics.

The deadline for application submission is Friday, August 12 at noon.

Details on the position and the application can be found at Redmond Fire & Rescue | Career Opportunities (redmondfireandrescue.org).

Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said two of the positions are internal openings, six are new positions and two involve internal promotions that will create vacancies the department needs to fill.