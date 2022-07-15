Redmond Park and Rec finalizes details of $49 million recreation center pitch to voters in November

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Area Park and Recreation District presented details to city councilors this week of a proposed $49 million, nearly 75,000-square-foot recreation facility that they plan to put before voters in November.

The facility will be located on 10 acres that RAPRD purchased back in 2008 on SW 35th Street adjacent to Highland Baptist Church and outside of Redmond's city limits.

It actually will be two ballot measures, one to build the facility and the second a five-year levy to fund its operation. The park district estimates it would cost property taxpayers with a $225,000 home about $13 a month.

There will be several swimming pools, a gym, aquatic amenities, racquetball courts and much more.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with Redmond residents to hear how they feel about the possible new center. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.