Family Access Network receives $2,500 foundation grant to support M.A. Lynch Elementary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a grant of $2,500 from Chambers Family Foundation to support FAN advocate services at M.A. Lynch Elementary School in Redmond for the upcoming school year.

According to Central Oregon Health Data, M.A. Lynch Elementary is in one of the most food-insecure census tracts in Deschutes County. During the 2021-22 school year, the FAN advocate there served 118 individuals through work at M.A. Lynch Elementary, connecting them to resources such as food, clothing, school supplies, health services, rent/utility relief, and more.

“FAN is honored to partner with Chambers Family Foundation in our efforts to assist students and their family members at M.A. Lynch Elementary School in connecting to basic-needs services,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “This grant will enable our FAN advocate to assist families in finding hope, help, and new possibilities.”

Carolyn Chambers established the Chambers Family Foundation in 1999. She was an astute businesswoman and a communications pioneer in the early days of cable television. She combined her business acumen with her love of Oregon to create the Chambers Family Foundation based in beautiful Eugene, Oregon. The foundation awards grants to residents and organizations throughout Lane, Benton and Deschutes counties—building stronger communities through support of arts, education, medical, health, and community initiatives. The foundation has awarded over $17 million dollars since its inception, making a tremendous impact all across Oregon.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.