Redmond police release photo, seek driver of SUV in non-injury hit-and-run crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of an SUV that hit a pickup truck at the Redmond Skate Park Wednesday afternoon, then left without exchanging information.

Police responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the reported hit-and-run crash in the skate park’s parking lot, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

According to witnesses, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a Chevy Silverado occupied by two juveniles, who were not injured. The Silverado sustained damage to the rear bumper/

The Jeep driver was described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, with a medium build and shaved hair, and was wearing a black tank top, Petersen said.

Any witnesses or people with information about the incident was asked to contact Redmond Police through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

