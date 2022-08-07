Skip to Content
Redmond
Going strong 75 years, Redmond’s Buckaroo Breakfast returns in traditional hearty fashion at fairgrounds

For decades, the Buckaroo Breakfast has been a fun, tasty event at the fair
Redmond Buckaroo Breakfast
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year absence, Redmond residents lined up early Sunday morning, starting at 6 a.m. for a hearty Buckaroo Breakfast to kick off the fifth and final day of the 102nd annual Deschutes County Fair.

The four-hour event took place just north of the county fair's main entrance, where dozens of people turned out to enjoy the fire-cooked meal.

Families were seated at the picnic tables enjoying bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns, drinks and the traditional favorite: pan bread.

People also were able to listen to live music while having a hearty breakfast before soaking in the last day of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee joined the crowd to see what makes it a popular favorite. Her report airs on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

