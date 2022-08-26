Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: August 28 – Sept. 10

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the planned Redmond road closures and delays for August 28 to Sept. 10.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

** NEW CLOSURES:

SW Salmon Ave from SW 19th St to SW Canal Blvd – Road closed on Wednesday, August 31, thru Tuesday, November 1, as Knife River Corporation constructs the City’s SW Odem Medo Rd/SW Salmon Ave Realignment Project. Local access will be available. Please use detours or alternate route.

SW 1st St from SW 4th St to SE Salmon Dr – Road closed Wednesday, September 7 thru Friday, September 9.SW 1st St will be closed dailyfrom 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by York Bros Excavation for private development. Local access will be available. Please use detours or alternate route.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.