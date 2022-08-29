City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting.

The city announced it has withdrawn the city-owned property near NW 19th and NW Pershall Way as a location for Mountain View Community Development’s Safe Parking program, one of the spots where Mountain View Fellowship Church proposed expansion of its existing program.

“Great program, wrong location,” stated Mayor George Endicott. “I am supportive of the Safe Parking initiative and Mountain View’s efforts to expand theses services on private property and church-owned property – which has always been part of the program’s intention.”

The City Council was scheduled to have a follow-up discussion of the site at their September 6, 2022, meeting. The agenda item has been canceled with its removal from consideration.