Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; divided crowd speaks to city council

(Update: Adding video, comments from pastor, residents, speakers at council meeting)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship Church says its "safe parking" program to help the homeless has been successful for nearly a year and it plans to expand to new locations in coming weeks. One site in particular brought a big crowd to Tuesday night's city council meeting, in support and opposed.

The program, which NewsChannel 21 first reported on a year ago, along with city council support, provides safe places for people dealing with housing issues to park and sleep in their vehicles.

It allows two to four people to live in their vehicles behind the church and provides case management for them. The goal is to help them find stable long-term housing.

The program also is currently operating at Redmond's VFW hall.

Pastor Rick Russell told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday they are looking to expand the program to other locations. He said there will be about 20 "safe parking" spots available around the community by the end of September.

One of the locations will be at Northwest 19th Street and Pershall Way. It's about 30 acres of land that will continue to be a farm, along with two groups of three vehicles each at the location.

Russell said the church reached out to neighbors after a rumor spread about the plans, sending out a letter and holding a meeting to inform people.

"The city's been asking what can they do to support the program, and so we asked for locations -- more locations we can operate the program," Russell said.

"Homeless camps that exist around the community where it's a free-for-all. I think they're worried about that showing up at their property," Russell said. "That's not what we operate. We're a very quiet and case-managed program. I understand their concerns. We don't want that to be a part of our community either, which is why we brought this program."

Some worried residents have contacted NewsChannel 21 in recent days, expressing concern that neighbors or the general public have not been notified about the plans.

I spoke to some Redmond residents who asked that their faces not be shown, but wanted to voice their concerns.

A Redmond resident said, "We are concerned the fact that 19th Street runs down directly to the (Dry) Canyon, and it's a perfect parking place for campers to come down here."

Norma Brenton said, "No, we weren't happy with the way the meeting went at all. They just kind of sugar-coated everything, and let it go at that."

Jenny Hurst said, "We've been left in the dark-- the people that it's affecting the most."

Greg Crivellone said, "I was at the meeting at the church last week, and have spoken to quite a few residents in the area. They're very upset about it -- very afraid of the crime."

Russell said they defer to the owners of other properties on how to notify the neighbors. Sanitation, services, a case manager, and security cameras will be provided.

Several residents plan to voice their concerns at tonight's city council meeting.

A large crowd showed up to speak in the visitors' section of Tuesday night's Redmond City Council meeting, as it was not on the agenda.

Several speakers involved with the program or related efforts to help the homeless urged the council to continue its support of the program, which they said is safe and properly managed

But several others expressed upset over not being notified and had only learned of it recently. They said the chosen location is a dark, secluded area, away from services the homeless need. One listed several other locations around the city that she felt would be more suitable, as they have water, sewer and power.

"You're putting them in a cow pasture," a woman said. "The secrecy and disrespect seems like blatant corruption."